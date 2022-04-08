Pakistan's parliament to meet on Saturday to vote on PM Khan ouster -notification
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's lower house of parliament has been convened for Saturday to hold a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a notification said on Friday.
The session will start at 10:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT), and the vote is the fourth point on the agenda, brought by the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a move by Khan to block the vote and dissolve the assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Shehbaz Sharif
- The Supreme Court
- Khan
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak Opposition's no-trust motion a 'last ball' for Imran Khan's political fate
In a special message, Pak PM Imran Khan invites nation to join him on March 27
Pakistan poll body impose fine on Imran Khan for third time over violation of code of conduct
Allied parties of Pakistan's Imran Khan government inclined towards Opposition
Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan