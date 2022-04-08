Left Menu

Hong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:46 IST
Hong Kong former deputy leader John Lee will run in a leadership election in May, according to a press invitation seen by Reuters late on Friday.

Lee, the first person to announce a bid for the global financial centre's top post since the nomination period opened on Sunday, will hold a news conference to make the announcement formally on Saturday.

The 64-year-old, a former deputy commissioner of police, was promoted to Hong Kong's No. 2 role in 2021 in a move that some political analysts said signalled Beijing's priorities for Hong Kong were related to security rather than the economy. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Clare Jim and Joyce Zhou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

