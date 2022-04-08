Left Menu

Chhattisgarh prospered under BJP, now known for corruption under Cong, says MP CM

Development has ended and there is only rule of corruption in the state, he alleged.Referring to Baghel as a labra liar, Chouhan said the Congress government siphoned off ration given by the Centre for distribution to the poor, and had failed in completing housing targets under the PM Awas Yojana.The Prime Minister had sanctioned 12 lakh houses to Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said Chhattisgarh was identified as a model of growth under the previous BJP government but was now known for corruption under the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Salhewara area of Khairagarh, where a bypoll is slated for April 12, Chouhan accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of siphoning off funds for houses and ration meant for poor.

''When (former chief minister) Raman Singh was in power in Chhattisgarh (between 2003-2018), the state was identified as a model of credible growth but now in Bhupesh Baghel's rule, it is known for growth of corruption. Development has ended and there is only rule of corruption in the state,” he alleged.

Referring to Baghel as a 'labra' (liar), Chouhan said the Congress government siphoned off ration given by the Centre for distribution to the poor, and had failed in completing housing targets under the PM Awas Yojana.

''The Prime Minister had sanctioned 12 lakh houses to Chhattisgarh. Forty per cent of funds have to be contributed by the state, which has not been done by the Baghel government,'' he said.

He said Congress leaders spread lies about the COVID-19 vaccine, while silently getting themselves jabbed later.

''They used to call it Modi vaccine. They are now alive because of the Modi vaccine, otherwise Bhupesh Baghel would not be able to deliver a speech today,'' the MP CM claimed.

He said the Baghel government was following a policy of appeasement by ''disrespecting saffron flags and trying to crush Sanatan culture''. Chouhan also mocked the Congress over its poor showing in the recent Assembly polls in five states and said ''if there is a leader like Rahul Gandhi in a party it does not need an enemy''.

He also slammed the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh, alleging that liquor and sand mafias were operating freely.

The BJP has fielded Komal Janghel, a former MLA and OBC leader, for the Khairagrh bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

