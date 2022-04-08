Left Menu

Gap between France's Macron and Le Pen tightens further, election poll shows

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A poll on French presidential election voting intentions by institut Elabe for BFM TV on Friday showed President Emmanuel Macron losing more ground against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, down two points to 51% for the second-round runoff vote and Le Pen winning two points to 49%, the closest-ever measured gap.

The poll, published on BFM TV's website https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/elections/presidentielle/sondage-bfmtv-presidentielle-emmanuel-macron-et-marine-le-pen-desormais-au-coude-a-coude-aux-deux-tours_AN-202204080463.html, showed that for the first round on Sunday, Macron lost a further two points to 26% and Le Pen gained two points to 25%.

