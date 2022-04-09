Yogi reviews construction of UP's first Ayush University; unhappy over slow pace of work

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday reviewed the construction work of the state's first Ayush University being built in Gorakhpur district and took a serious note of the slow pace of progress. President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University on August 28, 2021. The CM expressed dissatisfaction over the slow speed of work and directed the district magistrate to take strict action against the contractors and other responsible people if the work of earth levelling is not completed within two months, a senior official said. During the review meeting, the CM gave instructions to register an FIR if the work is not completed within the time limit and asked the DM to fix accountability and take strict action.

As soon as the chief minister reached the Ayush University, he became angry on seeing the incomplete earth-levelling work, and enquired about the incomplete task. He said that it will start raining after June 15 and water-logging will become a challenge in achieving the time frame.

