Left Menu

Day after protest by MSRTC workers, NCP demands Sharad Pawar's security be upgraded

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Saturday wondered if the attack on the residence of party supremo Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai was a pre-planned conspiracy to create instability in the state and demanded that his security cover be upgraded.A group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC had staged a sudden protest outside Silver Oak, Sharad Pawars bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing him of not doing anything to help them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:27 IST
Day after protest by MSRTC workers, NCP demands Sharad Pawar's security be upgraded
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday wondered if the ''attack'' on the residence of party supremo Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai was a pre-planned conspiracy to create instability in the state and demanded that his security cover be upgraded.

A group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had staged a sudden protest outside 'Silver Oak', Sharad Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing him of not doing anything to help them. Some of the protesters had hurled footwear in the direction of Pawar's residence. Police have so far arrested 110 people in connection with the protest. Incidentally, Pawar, a former Union minister, enjoys Z plus security cover.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said party workers will not sit quietly if the attack was politically motivated and aimed at creating instability in the state.

''Was the attack on Pawar's house part of a pre-planned conspiracy to create instability in the state?'' Tapase asked.

He said the NCP's election manifesto never spoke of the merger of the MSRTC with the state government but highlighted the modernisation of the corporation.

Employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payroll, are on strike since November 2021. While Pawar's party is part of the ruling coalition, the transport portfolio is held by the Shiv Sena's Anil Parab.

The main demand of the striking workers is that the cash-strapped transport corporation is merged with the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022