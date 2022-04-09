Left Menu

BJP wants AAP as alternative to Congress, says Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an alternative to Congress as they can handle the AAP easily.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:59 IST
BJP wants AAP as alternative to Congress, says Salman Khurshid
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an alternative to Congress as they can handle the AAP easily. "BJP is still scared of Congress, even when we have been reduced to such a small party in terms of representation in parliament, but not in terms of footprint across the country. They want to push AAP because they find AAP as a good advisory. They can handle AAP very easily, probably already handling it but they can not handle Congress. Therefore, they have to say AAP vs BJP," said Salman Khurshid.

Speaking with ANI, he further said, "As far as we are concerned, we are a party for the people of India and the county is with us, whatever needs to be done for it, we will do it. BJP does nothing other than propaganda." While replying to a question about any leadership crisis in the Congress party, the leader said that there is no crisis of leadership in the party but is of politics. The party has leaders who have happily served the country for a long while.

"The crisis is of politics and not of leadership and not just the politics of our party but the politics of the country and all the parties. We have the leadership. We are committed to our leaders and admire them. We have faith in them. The party has not become weak following a few defeats," Khurshid said. When asked about the party's decision on the demands of G-23, he said, "We belong to G-500, all of us belong to G-500. Why are we worried about G-23. We are G-500, 1000, 2000 and many more." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022