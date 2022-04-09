Left Menu

Teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to guide society: Haryana Guv

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday said teachings and ideals of Guru Ravidas will continue to guide the society for ages to come. Today people should take a pledge to end evils like religion and caste based discrimination and untouchability by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji, he said.Dattatraya was speaking at the national convention and executive committee meeting organised by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple Kurukshetra.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:12 IST
Teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to guide society: Haryana Guv
Dattatraya was speaking at the national convention and executive committee meeting organised by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple Kurukshetra. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday said teachings and ideals of Guru Ravidas will continue to guide the society for ages to come. "Today people should take a pledge to end evils like religion and caste based discrimination and untouchability by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji," he said.

Dattatraya was speaking at the national convention and executive committee meeting organised by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple Kurukshetra. He also announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the Mahapeeth, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh. Dattatraya also inaugurated the 'Samajik Samrasta Bhawan' of the Mahapeeth.

He said Guru Ravidas was forgiving, prudent and a true teacher of society. He was one of those great souls whose thoughts, behaviour, qualities and teachings would continue to guide the people for ages to come. "Guru Ravidas ji adopted the path of devotion in his life to rid the society of evils like caste-based discrimination and untouchability. He showed humanity the true way of life by preaching the values of equality, justice and fraternity," the governor noted.

He added, "What Guru Ravidas preached in public, he himself adopted it in his life.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022