Pakistan parliament begins voting on no-confidence motion to oust PM Khan

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 00:29 IST
  Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's parliament on Saturday began a vote on a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more than 13 hours after the ruling party attempted to delay the move.

Minutes earlier, the speaker of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament where the vote was to be held, had resigned - leaving the speaker's seat empty.

A start to the voting, which was to happen on Saturday on court orders, was announced by a legislator from the opposition, who took over the empty speaker's seat.

