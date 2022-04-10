Kerala Congress demands action against KV Thomas for praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran urged the party high command to take action against the former Union Minister KV Thomas for praising the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Thomas on Saturday attended a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala's Kannur and lauded the Chief Minister for completing key infrastructure projects in the state. Speaking in the seminar, Thomas hailed Vijayan, saying he's one of the good CMs in the country.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the good Chief Ministers in the country. I am proud of Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister of Kerala. GAIL's pipeline in Kerala was completed because of his willpower," Thomas said. Angered at the remarks of the former Union Minister, Sudhakaran accused Thomas of "striking deals with the state Chief Minister".

"He (Thomas) can say anything now. He is drifting away from the party lines. The state unit of Congress has sent a letter to the party high command, seeking action against him. Since he is an AICC member, the party should take action against him," said Sudhakaran. The Congress leader further accused Thomas of having "made some deals" with the Chief Minister.

"Why did he not see greatness in Vijayan when he was the KPCC working president. Why didn't he see greatness in Vijayan when he represented Congress in Lok Sabha, state Assembly while also being Union Minister. He must have struck some deals that he is now seeing greatness in Vijayan now," said Sudhakaran. Congress had, incidentally, denied permission to Thomas to attend the seminar, but Thomas defied the party to attend the seminar. The CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarahan and party workers received him at the airport Friday night.

"I believe my colleagues will understand that my participation in this seminar will give strength to Congress. I want to tell the party workers that if they accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership, then they should participate in programmes against the policies of the Central government," he stated. The seminar of CPI (M) was organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 to April 10 and Thomas was invited to speak on Saturday on the subject of 'Centre-State Relations'. (ANI)

