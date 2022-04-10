Left Menu

Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election

Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the countrys presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election
Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy. Polls opened at 8 am Sunday and close at 7 pm (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 pm in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24. Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

