French presidential election turnout down on 2017 at midday
Updated: 10-04-2022
Voter turnout in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday was 25.5% by midday (1000 GMT), the interior ministry said, below the 28.5% corresponding rate in the 2017 poll.
Voting started at 8 a.m. and will end at 8 p.m., when first projections of results are expected.
