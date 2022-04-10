'Uniform Civil Code will be implemented soon in Uttarakhand'

Uttarakhand will soon begin the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday. Days after Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, he said that he will try to fulfill all the promises made by the party.

Addressing a public gathering today in the capital city, Dhami said, "We will fulfill all the promises. We'll implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We have also launched '1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App' where you can lodge complaints and I assure you that strict action will be taken." In March, the Uttarakhand government announced that it will form a "high-powered" expert panel to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state. The decision was taken at the first state cabinet committee meeting headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a day after the new government was sworn in.

With this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in March this year said that Uttarakhand would be the first state to implement the UCC. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)