Left Menu

Karan Mahara appointed as new chief of Uttarakhand Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Karan Mahara as the president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the official statement of AICC.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:57 IST
Karan Mahara appointed as new chief of Uttarakhand Congress
Congress leader Karan Mahara (Photo:Facebook/Karan Mahara) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Karan Mahara as the president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the official statement of AICC. Congress had sought the resignation of the state party chiefs of all the five states that recently went to polls including Uttarakhand.

Ganesh Godiyal was the party's state chief during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022. Yashpal Arya has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Bhuwan Chander Kapri as the deputy CLP leader.

Kapri had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima Assembly seat in the polls. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022