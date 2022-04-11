Left Menu

People in power promoted The Kashmir Files: Pawar

Targeting the Modi-led government over The Kashmir Files, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said it is unfortunate that people in power promoted the film.Addressing NCP workers here on Sunday, the former Union minister claimed that efforts are being made to create a rift in society on religious lines.The NCP chief also claimed that when fuel hike and inflation are assuming serious proportions, efforts are being made to divert the peoples attention from just and legitimate issues.The film showed how Hindus were tortured...whenever a small community faces a problem how a majority community attacks them.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:41 IST
People in power promoted The Kashmir Files: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Targeting the Modi-led government over The Kashmir Files, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said it is unfortunate that people in power promoted the film.

Addressing NCP workers here on Sunday, the former Union minister claimed that efforts are being made to create a rift in society on religious lines.

The NCP chief also claimed that when fuel hike and inflation are assuming serious proportions, efforts are being made to divert the people's attention from ''just and legitimate issues''.

''The film showed how Hindus were tortured...whenever a small community faces a problem how a majority community attacks them. If the majority community is Muslim then a sense of insecurity is experienced in the Hindu community.

"A planned conspiracy is taking place today to create this insecurity. Unfortunately, those who are in power in the country appealed to the people to watch this movie,'' Pawar said.

He also expressed concerns over the communal situation in the country.

''The BJP can't run away from the responsibility for attacks on Kashmiri Pandits. A rift between Hindus and Muslims is being created which is a very worrying thing. Hence, those who believe in protecting the interests of all the sections of society should come together," Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022