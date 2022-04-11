Left Menu

Odisha: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan condemns attack on BJP leaders' residence in Dhenkanal

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday condemned the alleged attack on the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Jayanti Patra and Ramchandra Patra in Odisha's Dhenkanal and said that the voice of BJP leaders will not be silenced with such acts of terror.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday condemned the alleged attack on the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Jayanti Patra and Ramchandra Patra in Odisha's Dhenkanal and said that the voice of BJP leaders will not be silenced with such acts of terror. "Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including the hurling of bombs at the residence of Jayanti and Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal. The voice of BJP leaders' will not be silenced with such acts of terror and intimidation," Pradhan tweeted.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a crude bomb at the house of Jayanti Patra, newly elected chairperson of Dhenkanal Municipality on Saturday night. "Dhenkanal and Odisha have always been peace-loving and law-abiding. The recent trend of pre and post-violence (around Dhenkanal Municipality polls) is a poor advertisement of the law and order situation and also on the democratic ethos of our state," Pradhan added.

MP from Deogarh seat from Odisha, Pradhan further informed on Twitter that he has spoken to Odisha's Director General of Police Sunil Bansal on the "fearlessness of miscreants and the blatant disregard for rule of law." "Such brazenness is a matter of grave concern not just for me but for every citizen of Odisha," he added.

He further exuded confidence that the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik would take stringent action against the accused. "I am sure Home Department of Odisha which is also headed by Odisha CM will take stringent action to ensure that no miscreant roams free and also act earnestly towards prevention of crimes and maintenance of law and order," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

