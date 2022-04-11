Left Menu

WB Guv seeks report from CS on rape and death of girl

11-04-2022
WB Guv seeks report from CS on rape and death of girl
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought an urgent report from the state chief secretary on the alleged gangrape and death of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district.

The girl reportedly died on April 5 after being allegedly raped a day before and the matter was reported to the police on April 9 by her family.

Dhankhar also sought a report from the chief secretary on an alleged incident of atrocities on Ram Bhakts during Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

BJP has alleged that there was a scuffle during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on Sunday.

''LOP @SuvenduWB has sought probe on alleged gangrape death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia as also atrocities on Ram Bhakats #RamNavami,'' the governor tweeted.

Claiming that ''both (incidents) highlight worrisome state of crime against women and nose diving law and order scenario,'' Dhankhar sought ''urgent report from CS on both counts.'' Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition, called on the governor on Monday afternoon.

