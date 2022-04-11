Austria's Nehammer had 'very direct, open and tough' talks with Putin
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had tough face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Nehammer said after the first meeting between Putin and a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine.
"This is not a friendly meeting," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office, reiterating that he had hoped to help bring an end to the war or improve conditions for civilians.
"The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austrian
- Russian
- Karl Nehammer
- Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin
- Nehammer
- Putin
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 10-Rockets hit western Ukraine as Biden visits Poland, decries Putin
TOP WRAP 1-Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now