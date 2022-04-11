Left Menu

Austria's Nehammer had 'very direct, open and tough' talks with Putin

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:31 IST
  Austria
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had tough face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Nehammer said after the first meeting between Putin and a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is not a friendly meeting," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office, reiterating that he had hoped to help bring an end to the war or improve conditions for civilians.

"The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough."

