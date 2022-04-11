UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi in New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovid in New Delhi on Monday. "Made a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovid in New Delhi today. Your thoughts always inspire us. Thank you very much for giving your valuable time!" tweeted Yogi Adityanath.

The UP Chief Minister also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the first visit of Adityanath to the national capital after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

In the recently held Assembly polls, the results for which were announced on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Pary got an absolute majority in the 403-member Assembly by winning 255 seats with its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) bagging 12 and six seats respectively. (ANI)

