Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi in New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovid in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind, PM Modi in New Delhi
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Ram Nath Kovind (Twitter/Rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak paid a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovid in New Delhi on Monday. "Made a courtesy visit to President Ram Nath Kovid in New Delhi today. Your thoughts always inspire us. Thank you very much for giving your valuable time!" tweeted Yogi Adityanath.

The UP Chief Minister also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the first visit of Adityanath to the national capital after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

In the recently held Assembly polls, the results for which were announced on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Pary got an absolute majority in the 403-member Assembly by winning 255 seats with its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) bagging 12 and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022