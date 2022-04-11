Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:14 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, Amit Shah in New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in New Delhi (Twitter/myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state. "Met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Discussed various matters related to the development of the state. Their commitment towards public and country will lead the state towards new milestones of development," tweeted PM Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took Twitter to extend greetings and thanked PM Modi for giving time to meet the UP leadership. "Made a courtesy visit to the architect of New India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. His guidance always fills you with positive energy. Thank you very much respected Prime Minister for giving your valuable time!" tweeted Yogi.

The delegation also met President Ram Nath Kovid and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. This is the first visit of Adityanath to the national capital after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

In the recently held Assembly polls, the results for which were announced on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Pary got an absolute majority in the 403-member Assembly by winning 255 seats with its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) bagging 12 and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022