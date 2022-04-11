Record for highest price rise in India goes to Congress: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed Congress for criticizing the Centre over inflation and said that the grand old party has "no moral right" to protest over it. The record for the highest price in India goes to Congress, said the Chief Minister.

Hitting out at the Congress for staging protests across the country, Bommai said, "The protest by Congress lacks credibility." "Congress has no moral right to protest against price rise. The credit and record for highest price rise in the country goes to Congress," Bommai told media persons. On asking about the protest by Popular Front of India (PFI) students against Karnataka high court ruling on the hijab ban, Bommai said that a committee headed by the Chief Justice is examining the issue and a decision would be taken after getting a report from the committee.

The Chief Minister, in response to a question about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's letter claiming Mandya's student named Muskan received praises from Al-Qaeda chief, said he is not aware about it. "I have no idea about the letter written by Ananth Kumar Hegde. I will speak to him and seek information about the issue. I will take appropriate action based on that," Bommai said.

He also denied reports of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joining the BJP. "She had come to invite me to her niece's wedding. We also discussed some developmental works," Bommai said. The Chief Minister is heading to Udupi today to participate in a slew of development programmes. On April 12, he is scheduled to participate in organisational meetings of the party. (ANI)

