Pakistan's Sharif takes oath as country's prime minister

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday at the President House, officially taking over from ousted premier Imran Khan.

The oath was administered by the chairman of Pakistan's Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, in the absence of President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan's party, who said he was unwell.

