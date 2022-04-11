Left Menu

Pakistan's Sharif takes oath as country's prime minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:19 IST
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country's prime minister on Monday at the President House, officially taking over from ousted premier Imran Khan.

The oath was administered by the chairman of Pakistan's Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, in the absence of President Arif Alvi, a member of Khan's party, who said he was unwell.

