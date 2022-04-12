AMMK leader Dhinakaran appears before ED in EC 'bribery' money laundering case

AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Tuesday appeared before the ED here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the VK Sasikala faction, officials said.

The federal agency's notice to the 58-year-old politician last week came after the Enforcement Directorate recently arrested jailed 'conman' and another accused in this case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED case is based on the primary FIR field against the accused by the Delhi Police crime branch in 2017.

Both Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar were arrested by the crime branch then.

Officials had said that they have recorded the statement of Chandrashekhar in this case early this month and now they want to grill Dhinakaran and confront him with Chandrashekhar to take the probe forward.

The statement of the AMMK general secretary was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chandrashekar was arrested in April 2017 from a five star hotel by the Delhi Police for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials to get the AIADMK's two leaves symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran, who has been charge sheeted by the police, was arrested by the Delhi Police after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe EC officials for the symbol. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of the then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly seat. The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions -- one led by Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam -- staked a claim to it. Dhinakaran's close aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested for allegedly facilitating a Rs 50 crore deal between him and Chandrashekar. Dhinakaran was the deputy general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and was expelled from the party in August 2017 along with Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala. He later launched his political party called the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)