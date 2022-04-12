MP: Prison superintendent suspended after Digvijaya, jailed NSUI leader meet in his office

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended the Gwalior Central Jail superintendent after a video and some pictures purportedly showed Congress leader Digivjaya Singh meeting a jailed NSUI activist in his office, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. The National Student Union of India (NSUI) activist, Shivraj Singh, is lodged in the Gwalior jail in connection with a criminal case registered after a police sub-inspector suffered burn injuries during a protest in February this year.

Digvijaya Singh, who is currently the Rajya Sabha member, during his Gwalior visit on Monday, met the activist in the jail superintendent's office. NSUI is the students' wing of the Congress. Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mishra said, ''The viral pictures showing former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh inside the jail conveys what is his perception about the legal rules and procedures.'' ''It has been decided to suspend the Gwalior jail superintendent, Manoj Kumar Sahu, prima facie considering him guilty," said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

Some Congress leaders had shared a video on social media in which Digvijaya Singh was seen sitting with the activist on a sofa in the jail superintendent's office. In the clip, a board having a list of the jail superintendents was also seen on a wall behind the sofa.

