Left Menu

UK police say over 50 fines issued over Downing Street lockdown gatherings

The police have said they will not identify the recipients of the fines, but the government's former head of propriety and ethics, Helen MacNamara, has said she was among those who had received a fine. Opposition parties have said Johnson should resign over the rule-breaking.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 16:14 IST
UK police say over 50 fines issued over Downing Street lockdown gatherings
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said on Tuesday they had now made more than 50 referrals for fines over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence.

Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself. There was no immediate comment from Johnson's Downing Street office, which has said it would confirm if the prime minister himself had been fined.

Last month, police said an initial 20 fixed penalty notices would be issued and further fines were still possible. "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made," police said in a statement.

The fines have confirmed that unprecedented regulations to protect the nation from COVID-19 were been broken by officials at the heart of the government that designed them. The police have said they will not identify the recipients of the fines, but the government's former head of propriety and ethics, Helen MacNamara, has said she was among those who had received a fine.

Opposition parties have said Johnson should resign over the rule-breaking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022