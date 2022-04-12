Goa Cong meeting discusses ways to improve vote share, capitalize on anti-BJP sentiments

The Goa Congress on Tuesday held a meeting to chalk out its strategy for the future, with state leaders saying the focus would be on improving vote share and capitalizing on ''anti-BJP sentiments''.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, the results of which were announced on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House with a vote share of 33 per cent, while the Congress managed to get 11 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said the party got 34 per cent votes in 26 seats, while it managed just 4.5 per cent in 14 seats, and the focus would be to retain the support it got in these 26 seats and improve in the remaining.

The party will strengthen its youth wing to ensure its vote share across the state improves, he added.

''The 2022 Assembly polls showed that 67 per cent of voters in Goa are against the BJP. We could not capitalise on it because there were too many parties,'' Patkar said.

Goa Congress working president Yuri Alemao said, ''The meeting discussed the roadmap for the future. We need to work on capitalizing anti-BJP sentiments.'' PTI RPS BNM BNM

