Left Menu

Goa Cong meeting discusses ways to improve vote share, capitalize on anti-BJP sentiments

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:54 IST
Goa Cong meeting discusses ways to improve vote share, capitalize on anti-BJP sentiments
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Congress on Tuesday held a meeting to chalk out its strategy for the future, with state leaders saying the focus would be on improving vote share and capitalizing on ''anti-BJP sentiments''.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, the results of which were announced on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House with a vote share of 33 per cent, while the Congress managed to get 11 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said the party got 34 per cent votes in 26 seats, while it managed just 4.5 per cent in 14 seats, and the focus would be to retain the support it got in these 26 seats and improve in the remaining.

The party will strengthen its youth wing to ensure its vote share across the state improves, he added.

''The 2022 Assembly polls showed that 67 per cent of voters in Goa are against the BJP. We could not capitalise on it because there were too many parties,'' Patkar said.

Goa Congress working president Yuri Alemao said, ''The meeting discussed the roadmap for the future. We need to work on capitalizing anti-BJP sentiments.'' PTI RPS BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022