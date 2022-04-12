UK PM Johnson's wife to be fined over lockdown breach -spokesperson
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie has been notified by police she will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, her spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The prime minister's spokesperson earlier said both Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak had also been told they would be fined.
"Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN," Carrie's spokesperson said in a statement.
