Hajipur railway station be named after Ram Vilas Paswan: Chirag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:26 IST
Hajipur railway station be named after Ram Vilas Paswan: Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said he has met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to demand that Hajipur railway station in Bihar be named after his father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He cited his father's long association with Hajipur, which the late leader represented in Lok Sabha for decades, to assert that the demand should be met as an acknowledgement of his contribution to politics and popular sentiment.

The second term MP had made the demand first to then railway minister Piyush Goyal following the Lok Janshakti Party founder's death.

One of most experienced parliamentarians who was a minister in governments of different parties, Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the tallest leaders from the Scheduled Castes. He died in 2020.

