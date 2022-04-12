Left Menu

Mumbai: Over 20 people, including BJP leaders, booked after Ram Navami procession

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:57 IST
Mumbai: Over 20 people, including BJP leaders, booked after Ram Navami procession
  • Country:
  • India

Some BJP leaders were among over 20 people booked for allegedly promoting enmity between groups by their actions during a Ram Navami procession in Malwani area of north Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

A Malwani police station official said those participating in a Ram Navami procession on Sunday were asked not to play drums while it passed by a mosque, but some leaders, including the BJP's Mumbai unit youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and Vinod Shelar, allegedly did not pay heed.

The mob, comprising BJP and Bajrang Dal functionaries, has been charged under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and other offences, though no arrest has been made as yet, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022