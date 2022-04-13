Had 'incredibly productive' session of 2+2, says US State Secy Blinken

Left Menu

On Tuesday, Blinken and Jaishankar delivered remarks and participated in a conversation with students, faculty, and leadership of the Howard University.The US-India strategic partnership, I am convinced, is absolutely crucial, essential for addressing the problems of the 21st century and your work is at the heart of that relationship, Blinken told the students.The Howard University is one of the worlds largest repositories dedicated to the history and culture of people of African descent.

The just-concluded India US 2+2 Ministerial was ''incredibly productive'', US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Monday.

''We had an incredibly productive session, of what we call our 2+2 -- the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both of our countries working together on a common agenda -- and punctuated, I would say by a really important virtual meeting between Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Joe Biden),'' Blinken said.

Over the past two days the two leaders have spent several hours together discussing bilateral, regional and global issues, he said. ''For now, the second day in a row, we spent all day yesterday together starting with breakfast, and to get dinner,'' he said.

On Tuesday, Blinken and Jaishankar delivered remarks and participated in a conversation with students, faculty, and leadership of the Howard University.

''The US-India strategic partnership, I am convinced, is absolutely crucial, essential for addressing the problems of the 21st century and your work is at the heart of that relationship,'' Blinken told the students.

The Howard University is one of the world's largest repositories dedicated to the history and culture of people of African descent. It is also home to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which the Government of India gave to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

