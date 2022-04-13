Left Menu

TDP slams Andhra Minister's 'anti-media' remarks

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former state minister Kalva Srinivasulu on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna of hurting sentiments of journalists.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 08:40 IST
TDP slams Andhra Minister's 'anti-media' remarks
TDP former Minister Kalva Srinivasulu (Photo/Twitter: @KalavaTDP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former state minister Kalva Srinivasulu on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna of hurting sentiments of journalists. The TDP leader slammed the minister, claiming that he had "advised media persons to worship Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy if they wanted house sites".

The TDP leader in a statement hit out at the minister, saying "it shows mental bankruptcy on the part of Venugopala Krishna to pass humiliating comments against journalists". "We have democracy and not dictatorship that anyone will worship the Chief Minister like a modern-day Nero," Srinivasulu said.

He further advised Venugopala to open his eyes and see that the Andhra Pradesh people were living in a democratic system, not an autocracy. "Ever since the YSR Congress came to power, journalists are facing many challenges in their day to day duties. There is no atmosphere in the state to write stories on atrocities and offences without fear," he added.

The TDP leader also stressed the need for the media to overcome the ruling party's threats and assume greater responsibility in civil society. Srinivasulu also demanded that the minister should apologise to the journalists.

"The ruling party should be satisfied with the fact that they got the Cabinet to worship Jagan Reddy. The ministers are already worshipping the CM," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022