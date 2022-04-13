Macron says no deal with former President Sarkozy to endorse campaign

Left Menu

There was no wider political agreement between French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, and former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy over his endorsement, Macron said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:35 IST
There was no wider political agreement between French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election, and former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy over his endorsement, Macron said on Wednesday. Sarkozy endorsed Macron on Tuesday, ahead of the second round on the presidential election on April 24.

"There was no agreement," Macron told France 2 television. The comment followed French media speculation that Macron, who will need a new majority after legislative elections later this year in the wake of the presidential vote, could have obtained Sarkozy's endorsement, offering political influence in return.

The endorsement will certainly help Macron attract voters who backed the conservatives' Valerie Pecresse in the first round, but could deter left-wing voters who will see it as confirmation that Macron is as right-wing as Sarkozy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

