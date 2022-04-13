Left Menu

Ukraine deputy PM says not possible to open humanitarian corridors on Wed

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:40 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said it was not possible to open any humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, and she accused occupying Russian forces of violating a ceasefire and blocking buses evacuating civilians.

Vereshchuk added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that authorities would work to reopen the humanitarian corridors as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

