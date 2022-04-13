Ukraine says risk of Russia using chemical weapons remains high

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday there was a high risk of Russia using chemical weapons against her country, echoing warnings by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the week. On Tuesday Malyar said authorities were checking unverified reports that Russia may have already used chemical weapons while besieging the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and that there was a theory that phosphorous munitions had been used.

Russia has previously called U.S. talk of Russia using chemical weapons a tactic to divert attention away from awkward questions for Washington and accused Ukraine of preparing to use them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)