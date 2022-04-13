Left Menu

Cheeky TV show becomes battleground in French election race

PTI | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 15:20 IST
Cheeky TV show becomes battleground in French election race
  • Country:
  • France

A French television news and entertainment show that has long delighted in poking fun at Marine Le Pen and her father has become a battleground in the far-right leader's election contest with President Emmanuel Macron.

After Le Pen said she is excluding reporters from the prime-time programme “Quotidien” from her press conferences, Macron stepped up his efforts to portray his challenge as a threat to France's democracy and said she has shown “the real face of the extreme right”.

Both Le Pen and her father, Jean-Marie, have long been a favourite target of irreverent coverage by the evening chat, entertainment and news show on channel TMC.

“Quotidien” regularly casts a critical eye on French politics, calling out and teasing politicians for their foibles, inconsistencies and positions.

The show is also a frequent stop for top stars and has more than three quarters of a million Twitter followers.

Marine Le Pen isn't a fan.

During a news conference on Tuesday, she said she personally decided to deny the show's reporters accreditation as she crisscrosses France and campaigns for the presidency.

“There are no journalists at 'Quotidien,'” she asserted.

Macron seized on the issue in a television interview on Wednesday morning, accusing Le Pen of acting like an autocrat.

“When the same person on the same day says, You are a journalist but this monsieur is not, because he says things that displease me,' it's the start of an authoritarian drift,''' Macron said.

''The real face of the extreme right is coming back,'' he added. “It's a face that doesn't respect liberties, the constitutional framework, the independence of the press.” Macron and Le Pen face each other in France's April 24 election runoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022