Left Menu

BJP trying to foment communal tensions: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of the bid to create communal tensions and warned strict action against anyone trying to disturb peace in the state.The CM said this in the wake of the violence in the states Karauli after a bike rally held to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones on April 2.Gehlot said the party is troubled by the unity of people who celebrated Ram Navami together unlike the BJP-ruled states where violence was witnessed during the festival.BJP leaders are constantly trying how to create a communal atmosphere in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:22 IST
BJP trying to foment communal tensions: CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of the bid to create communal tensions and warned strict action against anyone trying to disturb peace in the state.

The CM said this in the wake of the violence in the state’s Karauli after a bike rally held to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones on April 2.

Gehlot said the party is troubled by the unity of people who celebrated Ram Navami together unlike the BJP-ruled states where violence was witnessed during the festival.

''BJP leaders are constantly trying how to create a communal atmosphere in the state. That's why sometimes they go to Karauli and do misleading things, sometimes, they submit a memorandum to the governor so that the tensions remain,'' he tweeted.

If any person tries to disturb peace in Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against him, said Gehlot, on a day BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and other BJP leaders were stopped from visiting Karauli.

Gehlot said riots had broken out on Ram Navami in the states where there are BJP governments. ''In Rajasthan, all communities celebrated the festival of Ram Navami together and processions were welcomed by people of all religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs,'' Gehlot said. ''The BJP is troubled by the unity and cordial atmosphere in Rajasthan. They are regretting how the festival of Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the state,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022