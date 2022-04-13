Raj Thackeray doing BJP's bidding, his speech bereft of common man's issues: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday alleged that Raj Thackeray is doing the BJP's bidding, a day after the MNS president batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth in the country. Queried about Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3, Pawar said, ''the government will think over it seriously'', but didn't elaborate.

He also dismissed Raj Thackeray's allegation that he (Pawar) is an atheist. ''I go to temples but don't believe in showing off,'' the NCP chief told reporters.

Pawar said his ideals include activist Prabodhankar Thackeray (Raj Thackeray's grandfather), who opposed the people trying to profit themselves in the name of gods and religions. “He (Prabodhankar Thackeray) did not disrespect (gods and religion), but he criticised those who took disadvantage of it. We people read the writings of Prabodhankar, but some in his family may not be reading it,” Pawar said in a dig at the MNS chief. Pawar also alleged that attempts are being made to disturb the social unity in Maharashtra and communal ideology is being promoted in the state. Addressing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally in Thane on Tuesday night, Raj Thackeray had said that if the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove the high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. ''It is obvious that we got to hear through his (Raj Thackeray's) speech what the BJP guided him,'' Pawar said.

He said the MNS chief did not utter a single word about the BJP but targeted the Nationalist Congress Party- a key constituent in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena. ''He tried to discharge the responsibility which the BJP may have given him,'' Pawar added.

Pawar also termed ''childish'' Raj Thackeray's claim that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, but not the latter's cousin Supriya Sule, who is the daughter of the Pawar senior. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar. Hitting out at the MNS chief, Pawar said that people need not take seriously the statements of a person who makes a statement once in six months or a year. ''An attempt is being made to disturb the social unity in Maharashtra and communal ideology is being encouraged. I appeal to people to not fall prey to such steps aimed at jeopardising peace,'' Pawar said. In a swipe, Pawar said he didn't know the exact nature of ''understanding'' between the MNS chief and the BJP. ''He (Raj Thackeray) did not speak a single word about it (BJP). What does this mean? But the one who calls himself a politician didn't speak on issues like price rise and unemployment. What does this mean?'' he asked. Pawar was irked when asked about Raj Thackeray's allegation that the ED had raided the family of Ajit Pawar but not Sule- the Baramati MP.

''He delivered a childish speech. Why should it be talked about? If something happens in the family of Ajit Pawar, it means it happens to me. Do you think I and Ajit Pawar are different? Aren't Supriya and Ajit cousins? Is this a political allegation? It is a childish allegation,'' he said.

Raj Thackeray had hit out at NCP leaders who accused him of frequently changing his political stand. The MNS chief had also talked about Sharad Pawar walking out of Congress in 1999 raising the ''foreign'' origin of Sonia Gandhi and then aligning with the same party after forming NCP for power. “My opinion on whether Sonia Gandhi should become the prime minister or not is in the public domain. But I want to underline that Sonia Gandhi had said that she was not the prime ministerial candidate. So, the issue was over once she declared it,” Pawar said.

Raj Thackeray would not have made the comments had he read about what happened at that time, the NCP chief added. Pawar dismissed Raj Thackeray's comments that he plays caste politics and doesn't take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The veteran leader also said that Raj Thackeray's rallies attract large crowds because he uses abusive language and mimics others, which entertain people. Responding to a query, Pawar said it was “objectionable” if BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had handed over the money collected during the 'Save INS Vikrant' campaign from the people to BJP. Pawar said the money could have been given to the fund meant for the welfare of armed forces personnel instead. To a question, the former Union minister said Central probe agencies are after leaders of ruling parties in Maharashtra and West Bengal, both non-BJP states. “And it is our mindset to face it (the actions) in both the states,” he added.

