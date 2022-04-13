Left Menu

Ambedkar's birth anniversary observed in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:29 IST
Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was observed at an event here on Wednesday with participants recalling his extraordinary contribution for social justice and inclusion, and his remarkable leadership and vision in drafting the Constitution of India.

Nepal’s first president Dr Ram Baran Yadav inaugurated the event in the presence of former House Speaker Daman Nath Dhungana, Kathmandu University Vice Chancellor Professor Bhola Thapa, former ambassador of Nepal to India Professor Lok Raj Baral and Secretary of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation Navin Kumar, among others.

The 131st birth anniversary of Ambedkar was observed at the joint initiatives of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and Kathmandu University.

Yadav recalled the extraordinary contribution made by Ambedkar for social justice and inclusion, and his remarkable leadership and vision in drafting the Constitution of India.

Former Speaker Dhungana shed light on the relevance of Ambedkar’s message of constitutionalism and rule of law in the current context of South Asia, including Nepal.

On the occasion, KU-Nepal Center for Contemporary Studies was also launched.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891.

To pay homage to his contribution to India, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti in India and around the world.

