Left Menu

Have asked DGP, chief secy to improve law and order situation: Bengal guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:29 IST
Have asked DGP, chief secy to improve law and order situation: Bengal guv
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent cases of rape and other incidents of crime, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and DGP Manoj Malviya to take measures to curb atrocities on women and improve the law and order situation.

During an hour-long meeting with the two officers at the Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasised that constitutional governance was of primary importance.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon CS @chief_west & DGP @WBPolice to take steps to curb rising crime against women; improve worrisome law & order situation & respond to pending issues. In hour-long meeting Guv emphasised - constitutional governance is must & not optional.” Dhankhar had called upon Dwivedi and Malviya to get a briefing on the alleged gangrape and subsequent death of a minor girl in Nadia district's Hanskhali area.

In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on Hanskhali case, Dhankhar had on Tuesday said that the investigation could get compromised if people in authority ''indicate judgmental stance''.

He also said that such approaches could ''scuttle fair probe''.

Banerjee had on Monday expressed doubt over the cause of the girl's death, although her family attributed it to gang rape, and wondered if the demise of the Class 9 student could have been caused after being slapped by someone.

Maintaining that the victim had an affair with the accused, the son of a TMC leader, Banerjee also wondered if she was pregnant.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of investigation into the Hanskhali incident from the state police to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022