Raj govt working against particular religion: BJP MP Rathore on Karauli riots

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan government of working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders after the recent communal riots in Karauli.The Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday issued guidelines asking organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be played on loud speakers in processions and rallies.The state government is working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:52 IST
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday accused the Rajasthan government of working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders after the recent communal riots in Karauli.

The Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday issued guidelines asking organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be played on loud speakers in processions and rallies.

''The state government is working against a particular religion by imposing prohibitory orders. Karauli violence is condemnable,'' Rathore, the BJP MP from Jaipur (Rural) constituency told reporters at a press conference here.

A fight between two communities had broken out on April 2 in Karauli in which about 35 people were injured and shops and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson.

The violence started when some participants of a bike rally -- carried out on the occasion of Hindu New Year -- raised provoking slogans passing through a Muslim-dominated area, which was responded with heavy stone pelting from nearby houses, the state police chief had said.

As an army man, I cannot believe that the Rajasthan Police was not aware of the conspiracy behind the violence. The incident happened due to the politics of the Congress, Rathore, a retired colonel, said.

Rathore, who is also the national spokesperson of the BJP, said the saffron party was trying to bring truth out in the open but the Rajasthan government was preventing it from doing so by stopping its leaders and workers from visiting Karauli.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on their way to Karauli were on Wednesday stopped near Mahua on the Jaipur-Agra highway, with the authorities citing law and order concerns.

The BJP will continue to make efforts to reveal the truth and get the guilty punished, Rathore said.

