Third Front not possible without Congress: Sharad Pawar

Amid efforts by opposition parties to forge a united front against the BJP for the next Lok Sabha elections, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Third Front is not possible without the Congress.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:14 IST
National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid efforts by opposition parties to forge a united front against the BJP for the next Lok Sabha elections, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Third Front is not possible without the Congress. "The Third Front is not possible without Congress. It is still the second biggest party in the country that is why it is important to take them along," Pawar said.

Some opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have called for opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier met Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as part of efforts towards opposition unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

