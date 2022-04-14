U.S. congratulates Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif on election
The United States congratulated Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election win this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries," Blinken said.
