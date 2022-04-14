Left Menu

Motor racing-I'm waiting for my Brazilian passport, jokes Hamilton

Formula One's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 03:05 IST
Motor racing-I'm waiting for my Brazilian passport, jokes Hamilton

Formula One's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. The Briton, knighted by his own country, was in Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation.

Previous keynote speakers at the VTEX Day event include former U.S. president Barack Obama, British entrepreneur Richard Branson and former Brazilian president Fernando Henrique Cardoso. "I want to spend more time here in Brazil...It is such a beautiful culture. I’ve only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something," Hamilton said.

"(Brazilian soccer international) Neymar invites me every year, and (pro surfer) Gabriel (Medina) invites me every year, but I never had the chance...I’m waiting for my Brazilian passport." A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament but has yet to be voted on.

The move was proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year’s Brazilian GP, at which Hamilton unfurled the Brazilian flag after winning at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit. The crowd chanted his name along with that of late triple world champion Ayrton Senna, a national hero and Sao Paulo native who died at Imola in 1994.

The Briton, the most successful driver in the history of the sport who has always held up Senna as his boyhood idol, later carried the flag onto the podium to an ovation from the fans. Presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes, a member of Figueiredo’s PDT party, backed the honorary citizenship for the Mercedes driver.

"Hamilton, you already live in our hearts. With the honorary citizenship, you will be even closer to us," he said on Twitter after Hamilton posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian flag above a headline about the initiative. "I'd be honoured," said the Briton on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022