Left Menu

CBI questions police officer in Congress councillor's murder

It is also alleged that he had put pressure on the Congress councillor to shift his political allegiance, the CBI official said.We also need to find out the role of the IC on the day of the murder.

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:45 IST
CBI questions police officer in Congress councillor's murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday interrogated the inspector-in-charge of Jhalda police station in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, an official said.

Sanjib Ghosh, the police officer, reached the agency's camp office here in the morning for interrogation, he said.

''Kandu's family has been alleging Ghosh's involvement in the murder. It is also alleged that he had put pressure on the Congress councillor to shift his political allegiance,'' the CBI official said.

''We also need to find out the role of the IC on the day of the murder. How did he respond on receiving the news of the murder also needs to be examined,'' he said.

The details provided by him will be verified with witness statements, the official said.

Kandu was shot dead near his residence on March 13 while he was out on an evening stroll. He had won from ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the civic polls held in February and was a popular leader in the area.

The murder happened weeks after the elections to Jhalda Municipality resulted in a hung house, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and Independents securing two seats. However, the TMC has managed to form the board.

A key eyewitness in the murder, Kandu's friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead at his residence last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022