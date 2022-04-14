Left Menu

NEET face-off: Ruling DMK to boycott TN Governor's 'At Home Reception'

The House adopted the second bill after the Governor returned the earlier one, saying it was against the interests of the rural students.Thennarasu told reporters that while the Governor had to give his approval to the bill, he informed them that it was still under his consideration.The Assembly functions according to democratic ethos. And a unanimous resolution for the second time was adopted and its still stuck at the Raj bhavan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:07 IST
NEET face-off: Ruling DMK to boycott TN Governor's 'At Home Reception'
  • Country:
  • India

In the NEET face-off between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Raj Bhavan, the former will not attend an 'At Home Reception' organised by the Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

Thennarasu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan over the status of the second Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). The House adopted the second bill after the Governor returned the earlier one, saying it was against the interests of the rural students.

Thennarasu told reporters that while the Governor had to give his approval to the bill, he informed them that it was still under his consideration.

''The Assembly functions according to democratic ethos. And a unanimous resolution for the second time was adopted and its still stuck at the Raj bhavan. So in this situation, it would be not proper for us to participate in the feast,'' he said about the At Home Reception, organised coinciding with the Tamil New Year day today.

''We have conveyed our decision,'' to Ravi, he added.

The Governor and Chief Minister M K Stalin were also slated to attend the unveiling of a statue of national poet, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar on the occasion, later in the day.

Thennarasu pointed out that the demand for NEET exemption has also been taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Stalin, but to no avail.

Responding to a question about the future course of action, including meeting the President over the issue, the Minister said Stalin will discuss and decide on it.

DMK ally CPI(M) has already announced boycotting the event over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022