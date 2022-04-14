K'taka Contractor's death: CM calls Congress 'Gangotri of corruption'

After Congress demanded the registration of a corruption case against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly demanding commission from deceased contractor Santosh Patil, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit back and said "Congress is the Gangotri of corruption". Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption. The postmortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry (report) will come & based on that we'll proceed."

Slamming the Chief Minister over his remarks, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said Bommai wants to save his "corrupt Minister" and accused him of being a "part of the whole process". "He wants to save his corrupt Minister. I think he is also part of this whole process. If he wants to save the face of BJP and his government, then immediately arrest (KS Eshwarappa) and book a case of corruption," he said.

Earlier Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained on Thursday as the police stopped them from marching toward Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence to demand Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death. The leaders were detained at High Grounds Police Station.

Earlier today, Patil's mortal remains arrived at his residence in Belagavi. Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

Speaking to the reporters, Prashant Patil (brother of the deceased) said, "Minister KS Eshwarappa, Basawaraj and Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested. We want justice." (ANI)

