U.S. can't confirm yet what damaged Russian warship - Pentagon
Reuters | Boston | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 17:39 IST
The United States does not have enough information now to confirm what caused an explosion on a Russian warship that Ukraine has claimed was caused by one of its missiles, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Thursday.
"We don't know what caused that explosion," Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.
"We've seen the social media reports that this was maybe a Ukrainian coastal defense missile (that) hit it. We can't rule that out, we just don't have enough information right now," he said.
