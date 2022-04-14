Left Menu

Karnataka Minister K S Eashwarappa to step down, amid row over contractor's suicide

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is caught in a row following his alleged role in the suicide of a contractor on Thursday said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:13 IST
Karnataka Minister K S Eashwarappa to step down, amid row over contractor's suicide
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, who is caught in a row following his alleged role in the suicide of a contractor on Thursday said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow. "Tomorrow, I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for your co-operation," the Minister told reporters here.

Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party. The minister's announcement came after chief minister Bommai said that Eshwarappa will continue in his cabinet and that an inquiry has been instituted after which a decision will be taken.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "The postmortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry (report) will come and based on that we'll proceed." Notably, following the allegations, Congress and other political parties had demanded the removal of the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "He (contractor Satish Patil) has accused top ministers of demanding money. He wrote all this, the Congress party is not blaming them. They have already been accused several times. If they are not taking any action, it is not fair." Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam had also written to Bommai demanding the removal of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had said he would not resign under pressure from the opposition and added that "no death note was found near the body". "I have not seen the face of Santosh Patil, but as journalists are saying that he used to go to Delhi often. It should be investigated who booked his flight tickets and why," he had said.

The brother of the deceased contractor on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa "and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022