Punjab CM rules out purchasing new vehicles for ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ruled out the possibility of the state government purchasing new vehicles for the ministers. The Chief Minister, who interacted with the media after addressing a state-level function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on Thursday, said there was no move by the state government to purchase new vehicles for ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party government which came to office last month.

"Opposition was baselessly spreading such canards in dearth of any issue against the Punjab Government. There was no such move by the state government," he said. There were reports in a section of media that the state government had plans to purchase SUVs for ministers and multi-utility vehicles for MLAs.

Bhagwant Mann also slammed the "remote control" allegation of the opposition against the Punjab government saying that the senior officers had gone for training to New Delhi on his instructions. "I will send my officers, wherever needed for sharpening their administrative skills and expertise. Opposition is making undue a hue and cry over the issue. Delhi government's reforms in education, health and power sector are unmatched. There is no harm in getting training from them," he said.

Opposition parties had slammed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for meeting Punjab government officials "in the absence" of the state chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)